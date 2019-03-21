Paul Pogba Says Joining Real Madrid & Playing Under Zidane Would Be a 'Dream for Anyone'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted that playing for Real Madrid would be a 'dream' for any footballer, as would playing under Bernabeu coach Zinedine Zidane, although he insists he remains happy at Old Trafford.

Pogba didn't say that he wants to leave United, or even that he actively wants to join Real, but his comments at a press conference while on international duty with France will still be interpreted by some as an indicator that he doesn't see his long-term future in Manchester.

"Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world," the World Cup winner is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"There is also Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football."

Pogba, who was a target for Real before he returned to England in 2016, was talking more broadly than just about himself and made sure to pledge his immediate future to his current club.

"For now, I'm at Manchester. We don't know what the future holds. I'm at Manchester and I'm happy," he stated.

Earlier this week, Pogba spoke glowingly about United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and how he and the rest of the squad want the Norwegian to stay after the way he has turned the club around since taking over from Jose Mourinho in December.

"Of course we want him to stay. The results have been great. I have a great relationship with him, he has a great relationship with the players. When a player is happy, he wants to keep being happy," the 26-year-old Frenchman said.

"Solskjaer deserves [the job]. He knows the club, he knows everything about the club. He is a really happy coach that gave confidence back to the players. This gave us the freedom to play and enjoy football again because maybe we lost that with the results that we had before."