Real Madrid Set to Target West Ham's Felipe Anderson if Eden Hazard Pursuit Fails

By 90Min
March 21, 2019

Real Madrid could make a move for West Ham winger Felipe Anderson, if they can't secure a deal for Eden Hazard this summer. 

Hazard's seemingly inevitable departure from Chelsea to the Spanish capital has become one of the longest running transfer sagas in world football, while the return of club legend Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager has only exacerbated the speculation.

However, despite talk that Hazard has already made a decision on his future, with Real Madrid tipped to make a £70m bid, Real Madrid have contingency plans in place in the form of a list of backup targets.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

While the names Sadio Mane, Paulo Dybala and Neymar have all been mentioned in the past, a more surprising target for Los Blancos' summer makeover is West Ham's Felipe Anderson, according to Sky Sports

The winger joined the Hammers from Lazio in July 2018 for a club record £36m, which could rise to £42m with add-ons.

The 25-year-old has been a standout player for West Ham this season, scoring goals and providing four assists in the Premier League so far in his maiden campaign in England. 

His performances have even earned him a call-up to the Brazilian national side where he has linked up with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Casemiro and Marcelo.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

With regards to Real Madrid's season, it has been an extremely disappointing campaign following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. In La Liga they currently sit third and are a huge 12 points behind leaders Barcelona. After an astounding four Champions League victories in the last five years, Real also crashed out of Europe's top club competition this year in the round of 16, with a humiliating home defeat to Ajax. 

Owner Florentino Pérez has been tipped to lead the club through a summer of change, as underperforming players are moved on and new stars brought in.

      Modal message