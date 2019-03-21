Romelu Lukaku a 'Doubt' for Man Utd Clash With Watford as a Result of Foot Injury

March 21, 2019

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku is reportedly a doubt for the club's next Premier League game against Watford at the end of the month as a result of a troublesome foot injury that has already ruled him out of international duty for Belgium this month.

Lukaku initially suffered the injury during the heroic 3-2 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain. He is then believed to have suffered a knock against Arsenal and was forced to miss the FA Cup quarter final defeat at the hands of Wolves last weekend.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The player still linked up with the Belgium national team, but he had to skip training at the start of the week to have a scan and was subsequently released from the squad.

With United in desperate need of a win when they host Watford at Old Trafford to reaffirm their claim for a Premier League top four place, Lukaku has just over a week to make himself ready.

That may be easier said than done as, according to The Sun, the 25-year-old has apparently been advised to take a full week off before resuming training, meaning he would only have a couple of days at most to prepare for the Hornets.

Lukaku isn't the only ailing United forward. Anthony Martial was forced to withdraw from the France squad because of a knee problem, while Marcus Rashford is a doubt for England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Czech Republic on Friday after missing training on Thursday.

Rashford could still feature in the game at Wembley and travel on to Montenegro, but an ankle problem meant he was the only member of the squad unable to take part in the full session.

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez has already missed United's last few games with a knee injury and isn't expected back until late April at the earliest.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The absence of one or more first team attackers for the visit of Watford would be a big blow to United, but it could yet potentially open the door for more chances heading the way of promising youngsters Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes.

