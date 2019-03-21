Tottenham Share Latest Photos of New Stadium as Unveiling Grows Closer

Tottenham Hotspur have shared the latest pictures of their new stadium as the finishing touches are applied ahead of its grand opening next month.



Spurs' first official game at the arena is set for Wednesday 3 April against Crystal Palace, although it will not be televised due to a scheduling mixup involving Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final with Brighton.



Before then, the venue is set to host the Tottenham U18s clash with Southampton U18s this Sunday, before the following weekend sees a group of invited club legends take on Inter Forever, a group made up of the Nerazzurri's own legendary figures.



In an official statement on the club website, Spurs revealed: "We're counting down to the first Test Event at our new stadium on Sunday - and here are the latest photographs from our new home."

In this latest round of visual releases, the club unveiled a number of new bars and restaurants dotted around the stadium, including 'The Dispensary', 'The Goal Line Bar' (which is 65 metres long), 'The Beavertown Tottenham Taproom', 'The White Hart' and 'The Market Place'.



The statement continued: "The first Test Event sees our Under-18s take on Southampton in the U18 Premier League on Sunday (3pm). Next weekend, the second Test Event will see our legends pit their wits against Inter's legends 'Inter Forever' in an intriguing match on Saturday 30 March (5.30pm)."

It ended by offering a complete run-down of all the legends currently confirmed for this fixture: "Robbie Keane, Rafael van der Vaart, Dimitar Berbatov, Jurgen Klinsmann, Allan Nielsen, David Howells, Stephen Carr, Darren Anderton, Nayim, Micky Hazard, Mark Falco, Teemu Tainio, Paul Stalteri, Pascal Chimbonda, Chris Perry and goalkeepers Neil Sullivan and Erik Thorstvedt are all confirmed for this fixture."