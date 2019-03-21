Tottenham Share Latest Photos of New Stadium as Unveiling Grows Closer

By 90Min
March 21, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur have shared the latest pictures of their new stadium as the finishing touches are applied ahead of its grand opening next month.

Spurs' first official game at the arena is set for Wednesday 3 April against Crystal Palace, although it will not be televised due to a scheduling mixup involving Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final with Brighton.

Before then, the venue is set to host the Tottenham U18s clash with Southampton U18s this Sunday, before the following weekend sees a group of invited club legends take on Inter Forever, a group made up of the Nerazzurri's own legendary figures.

In an official statement on the club website, Spurs revealed: "We're counting down to the first Test Event at our new stadium on Sunday - and here are the latest photographs from our new home."

In this latest round of visual releases, the club unveiled a number of new bars and restaurants dotted around the stadium, including 'The Dispensary', 'The Goal Line Bar' (which is 65 metres long), 'The Beavertown Tottenham Taproom', 'The White Hart' and 'The Market Place'.

The statement continued: "The first Test Event sees our Under-18s take on Southampton in the U18 Premier League on Sunday (3pm). Next weekend, the second Test Event will see our legends pit their wits against Inter's legends 'Inter Forever' in an intriguing match on Saturday 30 March (5.30pm)."

It ended by offering a complete run-down of all the legends currently confirmed for this fixture: "Robbie Keane, Rafael van der Vaart, Dimitar Berbatov, Jurgen Klinsmann, Allan Nielsen, David Howells, Stephen Carr, Darren Anderton, Nayim, Micky Hazard, Mark Falco, Teemu Tainio, Paul Stalteri, Pascal Chimbonda, Chris Perry and goalkeepers Neil Sullivan and Erik Thorstvedt are all confirmed for this fixture."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message