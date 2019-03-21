Why Eintracht Frankfurt Can Be the Dark Horses in Next Season's UEFA Champions League

For the first time in what feels like forever there's a title race in Germany's top flight this season, with both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund currently level on 60 points heading into the international break.

All the media attention has rightly been focused on the top of the Bundesliga table, or occasionally putting Schalke's dismal campaign under the spotlight, and this has allowed Eintracht Frankfurt to move to within one point of Champions League qualification relatively unnoticed.

It had seemed like everything had peaked for the Eagles last year, as a win in the DFB-Pokal final against Bayern Munich ensured they would qualify for this season's Europa League.

ANDREAS ARNOLD/GettyImages

Their triumph last year was so big for the club that a film was even made to document their journey winning the domestic cup, although many feared for their chances this season as head coach Niko Kovač would be leaving for Bavaria.

But Eintracht Frankfurt have reached new heights this season under new manager Adi Hütter and are starting to make a name for themselves as a force to be reckoned with across Europe.

They're still largely an unknown side outside of social media's circles of Bundesliga fans, so here's a quick rundown of the makeup of their squad and exactly why they could cause an upset in next season's Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt are one point off Champions League spots, in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, Unbeaten in 2019 and playing one of the best if not the best brand of football in the country.



Adi Hütter is hands down the best manager in Germany this season. #SGE — Sami (@Samiasanmia) March 17, 2019

Not only did Kovač leave for pastures new during the summer, but a handful of first-team players also walked out of the exit door at the Commerzbank-Arena in 2018.

Lukáš Hrádecký, Omar Mascarell, Marius Wolf and Carlos Salcedo left the club for a combined €17.8m, while Eintracht Frankfurt fans were also forced to see club legend Alexander Meier leave after 14 years with the Eagles.

Sporting director Fredi Bobic stuck to the same transfer policy which has seen him establish himself in the Bundesliga, and he looked to unearth the next batch of superstars, having already brought the likes of Ante Rebić, Sébastien Haller and Luka Jović to the club in previous years.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Frankfurt brought Evan N'Dicka, one of the league's best performing defenders this season, from French second-tier side Auxerre for just over €5m, while their recent hero Gonçalo Paciência signed from FC Porto for just €3m.

But at the heart of what makes Eintracht Frankfurt so dangerous is the attacking players who have already embedded themselves into the squad, making up a front three which is right up there as one of the best in Europe.

World Cup finalist Rebić can be very hit and miss, but he's one of the Bundesliga's best players on his day, combining impressive speed, brute strength and a calmness in front of goal which has seen him rack up 21 goals during his short career in Hesse.

4 - Only 4 of Frankfurt's 43 goals this season haven't been scored or assisted by either Luka Jovic, Ante Rebic or Sébastien Haller. Trio. #H96SGE @eintracht_eng pic.twitter.com/UZi9ltvBK4 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 24, 2019

The club's French striker Haller is arguably the least well-known of their formidable attack, but equally the 24-year-old is one of the most well-rounded strikers in Europe.





This season alone, Haller has scored 19 goals and claimed 12 assists across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt, including most recently a brace during an 18-minute cameo appearance against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

But the final piece of Frankfurt's attacking jigsaw and the real star of the Eagles' side this season is Serbia international Jović, who is currently level with Marco Reus on 15 goals in the Bundesliga.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The 21-year-old is already being linked with multi-million pound moves away from Eintracht Frankfurt, having been dubbed as the next Luis Suárez by national team manager Mladen Krstajić.





But qualifying for the Champions League - something which is looking increasingly possible, either through the Bundesliga or their ongoing Europa League campaign - could convince Jović to stay put for at least one more season.





Eintracht Frankfurt are only one point behind Borussia Mönchengladbach in fourth place in the league table, while only a two-legged match against S.L. Benfica - Jović's parent club - stands in their way of reaching a European semi-final.

They've show countless times this season that their attacking players can go toe to toe with the best teams in Europe, while Adi Hütter's side also have the third best defensive record in the Bundesliga.





Eintracht Frankfurt still don't have the worldwide recognition that the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and even to some extent even RB Leipzig have.

But Hütter's side are a sleeping giant of German football and are on course to reach the Champions League this year, playing an exciting brand of football which is sure to catch everyone's attention next season.