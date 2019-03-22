Barcelona Target Luka Jovic 'Prioritises' Camp Nou Move This Summer Amid Flurry of European Interest

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic has stated that he is hopeful of securing a dream switch to Barcelona this summer.

The Serbia international is coming to the end of his two year loan deal at the Bundesliga outfit, though they are expected to make his move to the Commerzbank Arena permanent. The club will then immediately sell Jovic, with Barça amongst a host of elite European clubs eager to acquire his services.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Recent reports in Spain suggested that the Catalan club had identified him as the long-term successor to Luis Suarez, with the Uruguayan having turned 32 in January. However, they are not the only team rumoured to be in for Jovic as Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all believed to be monitoring his situation.





Despite the competition, Ernesto Valverde's side have now received a significant boost to their hopes of bringing Jovic to the Camp Nou. Mundo Deportivo revealed that he has told the La Liga champions it is his wish to join them over the other interested parties, increasing the likelihood that a deal can be struck.





As of yet there is no agreement in place between the clubs, though it is evident where the striker hopes to be playing his football next season.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The 21-year-old has been in exquisite form this campaign, finding the net 22 times in his 36 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles. He also grabbed his country's only goal in Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Germany, with such goalscoring exploits alerting Barcelona to his growing talent.

A deal would not be straightforward, though. Eintracht can command a hefty fee given number of sides linked with a move. Barça have prepared an opening bid of €50m, though the required figure may be as high as €70m.