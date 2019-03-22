Figures Reveal Paltry Amount Cash-Strapped Swans Have Earned From TV Money in Championship

Championship side Swansea City have earned a mere £300k in TV revenue during their first season back in the second tier.

The figure pales in comparison to the amount they received in the Premier League last year, the Swans pocketing an eye-watering £34m from broadcasters for their ten TV appearances. Eight of their matches have been chosen this campaign, yet they have still made significantly less than some of their Championship rivals.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Leeds United have been picked for 22 live matches so far, with the Elland Road outfit expected to make over £1m as a result. Their two nearest rivals for promotion - Sheffield United and Norwich City - will make similar earnings, the clubs having been selected on 16 and 13 occasions respectively.

Graham Potter's side have been overlooked during the most recent round of picks meaning none of their April fixtures will be aired live. Subsequently, the £300k sum will remain the same for now.

However, it would increase if any of their remaining games are chosen, though the likelihood of that is lessened by their current position in the Championship table. They currently languish in mid-table obscurity, neither promotion nor relegation being a realistic possibility.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The English Football League pay sides in the second division £100k for each of their home games that is broadcast, with that growing to £120k if the clash takes place on a Sunday and £140k if it is a midweek fixture. Conversely, away teams are given just £10k.



Of the Swans' matches that have been selected this campaign only two have been at the Liberty Stadium, with the rest taking place outside of south Wales.