Jadon Sancho Drops Manchester United Twitter Hint Amid Rumours of Summer Move

By 90Min
March 22, 2019

Jadon Sancho dropped a sneaky transfer hint on social media (maybe?) about rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United, after retweeting an interview with Rio Ferdinand suggesting that the winger should move to Old Trafford.

Recent reports have claimed that the Red Devils could launch an £80m-plus bid for the England international in the summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side seemingly prioritising a move for the Borussia Dortmund star.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

In an interview with Goal, United legend Rio Ferdinand urged his former side to sign Sancho, and praised the teenager for his remarkable form this season.


He said: "I would take him [at United] all day. English, young, hungry and talented, that’s all I need to know.

“I have known Jadon since he was a kid, knew him through friends. I have known his family since he was a kid, before he was even born."


After Goal shared the interview on Twitter, Sancho (per the Manchester Evening News)

retweeted the post before quickly deleting it, though not before fans on social media had screen grabbed the 18-year-old's activity.

United, who were keen on signing Sancho whilst the winger was at the Etihad Stadium, are credited as being the frontrunners for the Englishman's signature this summer, although Dortmund are understood to be reluctant to sell.

Sancho has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Dortmund this year, scoring nine times and setting up a further 17 across all competitions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message