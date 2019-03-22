Jadon Sancho Drops Manchester United Twitter Hint Amid Rumours of Summer Move

Jadon Sancho dropped a sneaky transfer hint on social media (maybe?) about rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United, after retweeting an interview with Rio Ferdinand suggesting that the winger should move to Old Trafford.

Recent reports have claimed that the Red Devils could launch an £80m-plus bid for the England international in the summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side seemingly prioritising a move for the Borussia Dortmund star.



In an interview with Goal, United legend Rio Ferdinand urged his former side to sign Sancho, and praised the teenager for his remarkable form this season.





He said: "I would take him [at United] all day. English, young, hungry and talented, that’s all I need to know.

Congrats to our very own @Sanchooo10, who was just named the world’s best teenager in Goal’s #NxGn 2019 awards! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XN8SejWTej — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 20, 2019

“I have known Jadon since he was a kid, knew him through friends. I have known his family since he was a kid, before he was even born."





After Goal shared the interview on Twitter, Sancho (per the Manchester Evening News)

retweeted the post before quickly deleting it, though not before fans on social media had screen grabbed the 18-year-old's activity.

Jadon Sancho retweeted something linking him with a move to Manchester United before deleting it 👀



As per the official rules of modern day football, this means his transfer to Old Trafford is nailed on this summer 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AibIURa6XR — Manchester Football Social (@MCRfootysocial) March 22, 2019

United, who were keen on signing Sancho whilst the winger was at the Etihad Stadium, are credited as being the frontrunners for the Englishman's signature this summer, although Dortmund are understood to be reluctant to sell.

Sancho has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Dortmund this year, scoring nine times and setting up a further 17 across all competitions.