Juventus Tipped to Offer Paulo Dybala Plus Cash to Land Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah

Juventus are reportedly readying an astonishing offer in order to secure the services of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, with out-of-favour frontman Paulo Dybala expected to be included in a player plus cash deal.

Dybala has struggled this season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, with his stature within the squad diminished and his game time suffering because of it.

Though he has played 35 times across competitions, just 26 of these have come in the starting lineup, and he has completed the full 90 minutes just 17 times.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

He has made just one start in Juve's last five games - the 2-0 loss to Genoa - and was famously dropped for the triumphant Champions League last 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid in Turin.

This unhappiness has lead to numerous links with a switch away, and, according to one speculative report from TuttoMercatoWeb, the most likely of these is Liverpool, as the Old Lady ready a staggering bid for Salah.

They claim that after turning down the chance to move to Inter, Dybala is willing to make the switch to Merseyside, allowing Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici to start preparing the player-plus-cash deal of around €150m (£130m) in value in order to land the Egyptian.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As if that wasn't enough, the Bianconeri supposedly wouldn't be against throwing Douglas Costa into the mix, a player who has also been touted for a departure this summer.

