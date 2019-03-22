Liverpool 'Will Not' Cut Short Loris Karius' Disastrous Loan Spell With Besiktas

Liverpool have no intention of recalling goalkeeper Loris Karius from his loan spell with Turkish giants Besiktas.

The Super Lig heavyweights are understood to be considering a termination of his loan spell, with various sources in Turkey claiming that the club are unhappy with his levels of performance. Adding to the nightmare stint in Istanbul, Karius has claimed to be owed wages by Besiktas and has begun legal action over the disagreement.

The Mirror claim, though, that Besiktas have thus far failed to contact Liverpool about a possible end to the deal, with their being no clause written into his two-year loan agreement allowing an early parting of the ways.

They may yet do so though, with Turkish publication Aksam claiming that Besiktas are lining up a move for Akhisarspor’s Fatih Ozturk to replace Karius.

Karius' move to Turkey followed a nightmare few months at Anfield, which culminated in a calamitous performance in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The German goalkeeper was at fault for two of Los Blancos' goals, gift wrapping Karim Benzema an opener before allowing Gareth Bale's tame shot to spill through his fingers.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

As a result, Jurgen Klopp allowed Karius to move on to Istanbul, with Besiktas paying a loan fee of £2.25m to secure his services. An agreement is in place for Karius to join permanently in 2020 for an additional £7.25m, but given his form, that deal is almost certainly off the table.

Unfortunately for Karius, the mistakes have kept on coming in Turkey - a mistake on his debut against Bursaspor in September followed up by a glaring error against Malmo in the Europa League.

He has been replaced at Liverpool this season by Brazilian stopper Alisson, who cost a whopping £66.8m from Roma, with Simon Mignolet remaining as understudy at Liverpool.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

The change in goalkeeper has worked wonders for Klopp this season, with Liverpool currently top of the Premier League by two points, and also through to this season's Champions League quarter final stage.