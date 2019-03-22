Mauro Icardi Returns to Training But Could Still Leave Inter for Shockingly Low Fee This Summer

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has returned to training with his teammates ahead of his likely return to the starting XI, but could be on his way out of the club for just €50m this summer.

Icardi has been engaged in a long-standing feud with his club over contract extension talks, and was eventually stripped of the Nerazzurri captaincy in February for his behaviour, missing the last six weeks of action through a supposed knee injury.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

After missing out on Argentina's squad to face Venezuela and Morocco, the 26-year-old is desperate to return to action in order to earn himself a spot at this summer's Copa America. And he is now expected to return for the Milanese side's clash against Lazio at San Siro at the end of March.

Despite this reunion of sorts following the meeting between Wanda Nara, Giuseppe Marotta and himself last week, according to reports in AS, it could all be leading to a €50m departure this summer, with that price tag now reportedly more likely than the €80m one that had previously been mooted.

However, Inter remain confident they can keep their man, especially with Luciano Spalletti expected to get the chop after a tricky campaign. It is understood that Icardi will now play the remaining 10 games of the Serie A season, but he will not take back the captain's armband, despite Spalletti's offer.

Replacement? Surely this would be an upgrade anyway? 🤔 https://t.co/OE5VPx1OWH — 90min (@90min_Football) March 20, 2019

Juventus have been circling the forward since last summer, and are supposedly readying a cash plus player deal involving Douglas Costa. However, Real Madrid are also highly interested in Icardi, and are understood to be the player's preference.

In such a scenario, the Italians would be eager to bring Mateo Kovacic back to Milan as part of the deal, with Chelsea's transfer ban obstructing them from making his loan move permanent.

