Neymar Charged by UEFA for ‘Insulting and Molesting Acts’ Against Referee After Man Utd Defeat

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been charged by UEFA for "insulting and/or molesting acts" aimed at the referee in the aftermath of his side's Champions League last 16 second leg defeat to Manchester United at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian was restricted to the stands for the 3-1 loss due to injury, but that didn't stop him from first chastising the officials on Instagram, before confronting them face to face in the tunnel after the final whistle.



It is understood that the 26-year-old had to be restrained by several members of the Parisian club's staff in his attempts to confront referee Damir Skomina and his fellow officials.

And, as revealed by UEFA in an official statement, he has now been charged for his behaviour.

The statement read: “Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United FC (1-3), played on 6 March in France:

"Player Neymar Junior - Insulting / molesting acts against match official (statements made by the player following the above-mentioned match) - Art. 15 (1) (d) of the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations.

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body with the date of the hearing yet to be confirmed.”

PSG's players were not happy when the Red Devils were awarded a contentious penalty following a VAR consultation in the 90th minute, after Diogo Dalot's strike hit the arm of Presnel Kimpembe.

Marcus Rashford scored the ensuing spot-kick, with United now readying themselves for a quarter final tie with Barcelona next month.

