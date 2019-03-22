Phillip Billing Provides Update on His Huddersfield Town Future as Relegation Looms

March 22, 2019

Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing has expressed his wish to leave the club in the summer, with the Terriers relegation to the Championship impending.

Huddersfield are currently 16 points from safety with only seven games remaining, thereby requiring a miracle to survive. Billing has arguably been the most impressive performer for the Terriers this season however, performing admirably in the heart of the midfield. 

Speaking to Ekstra Bladet, Billing - who joined Huddersfield's academy at just 16 - insisted: ''I have been in Huddersfield for a long time, so this summer it is time to try a new challenge. I'll try something new. The Premier League is great and I love the English football culture. I know there is interest from others in the UK and abroad.''

Asked whether he expected to continue to play until the end of the season, Billing expanded: ''I think the coach is betting on those who will continue to play in the Championship next season.''

With goalkeeper Jonas Lossl also seemingly expressing a desire to leave the club, manager Jan Siewert will be concerned with the state of his squad going into next season.

Next up for Huddersfield in the Premier League is an away trip to Selhurst Park, where they will be hoping to recover from their last minute defeat to West Ham last week. 

