Stephan Lichtsteiner Confirms Talks Over Extending Arsenal Contract But Wants to Play More

By 90Min
March 22, 2019

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has revealed talks have taken place over extending his short-term contract with the Gunners into a second season, but the 35-year-old has admitted that a deal will only happen if it works for both him and the club.

Lichtsteiner joined Arsenal after seven trophy-filled years at Juventus and the veteran Switzerland international has so far been a bit-part player in his debut season in England. But he still has an eye on representing his country at Euro 2020 and wants to play more.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

"There were talks [about extending]. We have to see if it suits both sides," he told Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung this week.

"Arsenal is a big club, I feel very well. But I want to play regularly with regard to the European Championship. It was okay this year. But when the coach says that he no longer counts on me, I have to worry," the seven-time Serie A winner explained.

Lichtsteiner does accept, however, that he won't play every game at his age.

"I'm 35 years old, I need a little more recovery time. I'm not angry if I do not play from the beginning. And yes, I'm in a good position. I have made a top career. I am calm. I enjoy it," he said.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Arsenal is a top club. It's clear that playing there is always more difficult. I came to a new country, a new club. I had to get to know a new culture, new people, a new league, a new tactic. This will need time. The fact that I play at a top club at the age of 35 says enough."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message