UEFA Consider Introducing Cap on Cost of Away Tickets in Champions League Next Season

UEFA could introduce a cap on the price of away tickets in the Champions League next season, after a host of top clubs expressed their dismay at high costs.

A potential cap on ticket prices has long been discussed, with many fans finding themselves simply unable to afford the cost of a European ticket, which can often be around £100.

News of this potential action comes from the Daily Mail, who note that clubs have begun to put pressure on UEFA after prices for upcoming Champions League ties were revealed.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Barcelona have decided to charge Manchester United fans £102 for a ticket to the second leg of their Champions League tie, prompting the Red Devils to charge Spanish fans the same fee for the first leg in order to use the money to subsidise supporters' trips to the Camp Nou.





Tottenham Hotspur will also charge Manchester City fans £60 for a ticket to their quarter-final clash, which is twice the cost of a ticket to the same fixture in the Premier League.

Clubs in the English top flight agreed to cap away tickets at £30 this season, and they have called for UEFA to follow suit and implement a similar limit in European football.

UEFA have set up a group to investigate the cost of away tickets this season, including representatives from the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, and they will soon report their findings to UEFA's Club Competition Committee, which could lead to a cap being introduced in May's Executive Committee meeting.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United have already subsidised the cost of fans' tickets for games against both Valencia and Sevilla in recent years, and will now do so again for the trip to Barcelona on 16 April.





Fans will now have to pay £75 for a ticket, with United covering the additional £27 difference. Barcelona will also be implementing a similar procedure to subsidise their fans' costs for the trip to Old Trafford, despite originally agreeing to the £102 charge for United supporters.