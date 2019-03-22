UEFA Consider Introducing Cap on Cost of Away Tickets in Champions League Next Season

By 90Min
March 22, 2019

UEFA could introduce a cap on the price of away tickets in the Champions League next season, after a host of top clubs expressed their dismay at high costs.

A potential cap on ticket prices has long been discussed, with many fans finding themselves simply unable to afford the cost of a European ticket, which can often be around £100.

News of this potential action comes from the Daily Mail, who note that clubs have begun to put pressure on UEFA after prices for upcoming Champions League ties were revealed.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Barcelona have decided to charge Manchester United fans £102 for a ticket to the second leg of their Champions League tie, prompting the Red Devils to charge Spanish fans the same fee for the first leg in order to use the money to subsidise supporters' trips to the Camp Nou.


Tottenham Hotspur will also charge Manchester City fans £60 for a ticket to their quarter-final clash, which is twice the cost of a ticket to the same fixture in the Premier League.

Clubs in the English top flight agreed to cap away tickets at £30 this season, and they have called for UEFA to follow suit and implement a similar limit in European football.

UEFA have set up a group to investigate the cost of away tickets this season, including representatives from the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, and they will soon report their findings to UEFA's Club Competition Committee, which could lead to a cap being introduced in May's Executive Committee meeting.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United have already subsidised the cost of fans' tickets for games against both Valencia and Sevilla in recent years, and will now do so again for the trip to Barcelona on 16 April.


Fans will now have to pay £75 for a ticket, with United covering the additional £27 difference. Barcelona will also be implementing a similar procedure to subsidise their fans' costs for the trip to Old Trafford, despite originally agreeing to the £102 charge for United supporters.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message