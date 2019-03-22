Willian Reveals He Is Unsure Whether Chelsea Want Him to Remain at the Club or Not

Chelsea winger Willian has revealed that the club are yet to inform him whether they would like him to sign a new contract or not, as the Brazilian nears the final year of his deal.

The Blues have fought off interest from the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United to keep Willian at the club. However, he is yet to sign a new deal, which is set to expire at the end of next season.

When asked whether he will extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, Willian revealed that it is up to Chelsea. He is quoted by The Sun as saying: “I have one year left, but of course I want to play for this club.

“I don’t know if they want me, but of course I want to continue here.

“This club is very special to me. I won titles here, I have the affection from the fans and from the people that work in the club.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

“I feel comfortable to stay. I am happy when I play well and score goals. I can give a different light.”

Chelsea's policy towards the contracts of players over 30 years old has been notoriously strict in recent years. The Blues prefer to only offer ageing players one-year deals as they seek to avoid being stuck with an expensive contract for a declining player, which could play a part in their decision on the future of Willian, who will turn 31 in August.

Like Eden Hazard, Willian is set to be out of contract at the end of next season, and Chelsea must make a decision on the Brazilian's future soon before his transfer value starts to rapidly decline.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He has previously been the subject of sizeable bids from Barcelona, and Chelsea could look to cash in on Willian this summer, before he is able to walk away for free in the summer of 2020.

Their impending two-window transfer ban means that they would be unable to sign a replacement if Willian is sold, which could certainly complicate matters. However, many fans have called for the winger to be sold to afford more minutes to the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and new signing Christian Pulisic.