Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tammy Abraham Pull Out of England Under-21 Squad Due to Injury

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Aston Villa forward Tammy Abraham have pulled out of the England Under-21 squad due to injury.

Both players were not fit to face Poland on Thursday in Bristol, a game which ended in a 1-1 draw, and will not recover in time for the Young Lions' next game, which takes place against Germany on Tuesday.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Abraham, on loan at Villa from Chelsea, has withdrawn due to a calf complaint he suffered while playing against Middlesbrough before the international break.

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace right-back Wan-Bissaka withdrew because of an unspecified problem.

Wan-Bissaka has impressed to such an extent in his 27 Premier League appearances this season that he was tipped for a call-up to the senior side after Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out of the senior England squad due to an injury of his own.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Abraham has scored 21 goals in 32 matches for Villa so far in 2018/19, propelling them into the top six of the Championship as the Midlands club seek to return to the Premier League for the first time in five seasons.

The absence of both players will be a concern for England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd, whose side face Germany in Bournemouth ahead of the summer's European Under-21 Championship in Italy and San Marino.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

England are paired with France, Croatia and Romania in Group C.

Their first match of the tournament sees them come up against France on 18 June, one they will be hoping to win as they look go one step further than they did in 2017, when they lost to Germany 4-3 on penalties.