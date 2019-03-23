Bayern Munich Veteran Rafinha Set to Join Flamengo On Two Year Deal This Summer

Bayern Munich veteran Rafinha is on the brink of joining Flamengo after he is said to have agreed a two-year deal with the Brazilian side.

Rafinha joined Bayern from Genoa back in 2011 and has gone on to make 261 appearances in all competitions, registering six goals and 29 assists along the way. In recent years the versatile full-back has found himself behind David Alaba and Joshua Kimmich in the pecking order at the Allianz and his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

According to UOL, Rafinha has recently been in negotiations with Flamengo over a potential free transfer and is said to have come to an agreement over a two-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2021.

Once the deal becomes official, Rafinha will be presented as a Flamengo player on July 1, bringing an end to his eight year stint with Bayern.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Brazilian is set to become Flamengo's fifth signing of 2019 after they have previously acquired Rodrigo Caio, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. UOL are reporting that the club's new signings amount to over $100m in transfer fees.

Rafinha's departure may not come as a surprise after he was previously vocal about his lack of game time under Niko Kovac, saying in February (via Goal): "I do my work and train well, but the coach does not count on me.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

"I do not know why. I have not made any problems. But of course I am disappointed. I played under all coaches here at Bayern, whether under [Pep] Guardiola, [Jupp] Heynckes or [Carlo] Ancelotti.

"Since I said in January that I will leave the club after the season, I'm not playing anymore."