Chelsea, Arsenal and Roma Linked With Moves for Lille Sporting Director Luis Campos

Chelsea, Arsenal and Roma are all reportedly hopeful of hiring Lille sporting director Luis Campos during the summer.

The Premier League sides will face stiff competition from Serie A team Roma for Campos' services, following his role in Lille's impressive domestic campaign this season with the club currently sitting in second in Ligue 1 and looking likely to qualify for the Champions League.

Lille's performances have been seen as mightily impressive considering the French side only avoided the relegation play-off last season by a single point.

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

Campos was also the sporting director at AS Monaco during the 2016/17 season, in which Leonardo Jardim's pipped Paris Saint Germain to the Ligue 1 title and also progressed to the Champions League semi finals before losing 4-1 on aggregate to Juventus.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the European trio will look to appoint Campos at the end of the season, with Arsenal and Roma in particular looking towards the Portuguese after Roma's former sporting director Monchi left the Italian capital to join Sevilla, favouring the Spanish side over a move to Arsenal.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Campos can also boast a spell as a scout at Spanish giants Real Madrid during his career, as well as a stint as a manager at several Portuguese clubs such as Beira-Mar and Gil Vicente.

The 54-year-old is also accredited with the discovery of several well known European talents such as PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Campos' additions to Lille's current squad include former Southampton players Jose Fonte and Jeremy Pied as well as former Chelsea striker Loic Remy.