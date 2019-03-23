Daniel Agger Relishing 'Special' Return to Anfield Ahead of Liverpool FC Legends' Clash With Milan

Daniel Agger has admitted that he cannot wait to return to Anfield ahead of a Liverpool FC Legends match against Milan Glorie on Saturday.

Kop icons such as Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler are set to line up for the Reds, against a team of Milan greats which will include Kaka, Andrea Pirlo and Paolo Maldini in a match in aid of LFC Foundation and Fondazione Milan.

Former Reds defender Agger is also set to return to Anfield for the clash, having appeared in previous Legends games against Bayern Munich last year and Real Madrid in 2017. The Danish centre back told Liverpool's official website: "Just to be here is good, you know, but to be on the pitch is even better. I'm not sure how long I'll last, but I'll give it a go!





"There's so many memories, good memories, and to play football in this stadium again is something that all of us enjoy.





"We come back to watch, but to be there ourselves is even better - even though we know we can't really perform the way we want to. But just to be there is enough.

"I haven't played for a long time, my body is not that good but it's only one game and you give it everything you have."

Agger enjoyed a successful eight-year stay at Liverpool during his career between 2006 and 2014, during which he won the 2011/12 League Cup and developed a reputation for scoring spectacular goals.

Speaking of the continued mutual affection between himself and the club, Agger added: "I think you can say that with all players that have been through this club - we all realise when we're not here anymore that it is something special.

"It's a great place to be, it's a great club, it's a great city. I think if you ask any of the former players then this would be the highlight or one of the highlights of their career."