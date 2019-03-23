Paris Saint-Germain Join Manchester United in Race to Sign Jadon Sancho From Borussia Dortmund

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are looking to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Jadon Sancho at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe this season, scoring nine goals and claiming 17 assists with Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Sancho when the transfer window opens this summer, but The Sun claims that Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on the England international winger.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund have supposedly slapped Sancho with a £100m price tag as interest in the teenager begins to heat up, but a tug of war between United and PSG could see his value skyrocket before the end of the season.

The Sun's report adds that Manchester United have already been in contact with Sancho's representatives over a possible summer deal.

Borussia Dortmund won't be in any rush to let Sancho leave this summer as he still has a contract with the club until 2022, while the high profile sales of Ousmane Dembélé and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ensured they're under no financial pressure to cash in.

Sancho started his first competitive game for England on Friday during their 5-0 win over the Czech Republic.

He set up Raheem Sterling's first of three goals at Wembley, while Harry Kane's penalty and an own goal from Chelsea defender Tomáš Kalas wrapped up the three points for Gareth Southgate's side.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

England will now begin preparations for their second Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro on Monday, but they'll be without midfielder Eric Dier who suffered a hip injury in the early stages against the Czech Republic.

