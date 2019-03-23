Raheem Sterling Reveals Wembley Hat-Trick Is 'What Dreams Are Made of' Following England Win

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has claimed his performance against the Czech Republic is 'what dreams are made of' after netting his first hat-trick for the senior team.

Sterling, 24, starred for the Three Lions during their 5-0 win to get their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign off to the perfect start, as he scored three of the five during his 70 minutes on the field.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Having grown up just down the road of the national team stadium in Brent, Sterling admitted after the game that it was moments like the one he experienced against the Czech Republic that he dreamt of as a child.

As quoted by BBC Sport, he said: "I'm excited. I'm in my hometown and this is what dreams are made of - so I'm really happy to see it come true." 

Sterling's hat-trick also means that he's scored five goals in his last three games for England, having scored twice during a famous 3-2 win away to Spain during their Nations League campaign, with Gareth Southgate's side featuring in the finals of the competition this summer.

His national team manager also singled out the performance of Sterling during his post-match media duties, where he revealed he was 'delighted' for the City winger to receive the adulation of those England fans in attendance.  

Southgate added: "I'm delighted for him to get the reaction that he did from the crowd. We can't hide from the fact that he's had difficult moments with England.

"The goals in Spain were an important moment for him. You could see the release that brought.

At times, you could almost see the thought process in the past - but he's hungry for goals."

Sterling's hat-trick now means he's scored 24 goals for club and country this season, and will be looking to add to his tally in England's next game, which is their second Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro on Monday. 

