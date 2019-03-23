Roberto Mancini Backs Moise Kean to Perform Ahead of Potential Italy Start Against Finland

Italy manager Roberto Mancini says he is ready to put his faith in youngsters like 19-year-old Juventus star Moise Kean, with the side currently dealing with a serious lack of senior forward options.

Kean has just one senior appearance to his name for the national team, coming off the bench in a friendly with the United States, but injuries to Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa mean the young star could start against Finland on Saturday.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Kean featured regularly on loan at Verona last season and has three goals in seven appearances for Juventus this year and Mancini, who handed Kean his international debut late last year, has no qualms about starting the young forward against Finland.

"We are convinced those who step on to the field will do well." Mancini said, as quoted by Goal. "We'll see who plays. I expect Kean to do what he does best. He doesn't have Insigne's experience, but does bring physicality, enthusiasm and an eye for goal.

"I believed in this project from the first day, in the players who were already here and the youngsters who could join us."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Azzurri have endured some torrid recent history, exiting in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup before failing to qualify for last summer's tournament. Italy did perform better at Euro 2016, reaching the quarter finals, and are hoping the upcoming tournament will be another chance to impress.

"Euro 2020 qualification was the primary objective," Mancini added. "Now it becomes fundamental not only that we win, but also improve our ranking and potential draw going forward. We'd like to improve our ranking, as the current picture isn't one we like very much."

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Aside from Finland, the Azzurri will face Greece, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Liechtenstein and Armenia in a very winnable Group J.