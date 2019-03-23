Romelu Lukaku Ruled Out of Belgium's Game Against Cyprus Due to a Foot Injury

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of Belgium's Euro 2020 qualifier against Cyprus due to a foot injury.

Lukaku, 25, had missed the Red Devils' 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Wolves before joining up with the national team ahead of their first Euro 2020 Group I qualifiers against Russia and and Cyprus.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The striker sat out of the 3-1 win over the 2018 World Cup hosts due to the aforementioned foot injury, although it's been confirmed by the Belgian FA that Lukaku will also miss the upcoming qualifier against the Cypriots.

In a statement on Twitter, they said: "Romelu Lukaku will not travel with us to Cyprus this morning due to a foot injury. Get well soon, Romelu."

It's an injury that could also have ramifications for United when clubs return to action in a weeks time, with Sky Sports reporting that the former Everton and Chelsea man is a doubt for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side for their game against Watford due to the injury.

Lukaku had spent a week at the Move to Cure clinic in Antwerp, under the care of Lieven Maesschalck, who is also the national team physio, after joining up with the Belgium squad in a bid to cure his foot problems, although their efforts appear to have been unsuccessful.

The striker has scored 15 goals and provided four assists for United this season, with him netting recent braces against Crystal Palace,Southampton and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, as the Belgian appeared to have found his form under Solskjaer.