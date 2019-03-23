Spain vs. Norway Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Euro 2020 Qualifying

How to watch Spain face Norway in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Saturday, March 23.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 23, 2019

Spain and Norway will square off in a Euro 2020 qualifying match on Saturday, March 23. Kickoff from Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET.

Spain most recently played Bosnia and Herzegovina in Nations League play. The Spanish won that match 1–0. 

Norway played Cyprus in its most recent contest, winning 2–0 in Nations League play.

The two clubs last met in 2003 in two UEFA European Championship qualifiers, with Spain earning two wins.

On March 26, Spain next faces Malta and Norway will take on Sweden in the second Euro qualifier.

Here's how to watch Saturday's contest:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMás, ESPNEWS

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via WatchESPN.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

