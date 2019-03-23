The Top 10 Assist Providers Across Europe's Top 5 Leagues So Far This Season

It's international break time once again: time to re-shape that Fantasy Football team, kick back and relax ahead of what looks set to be an enthralling run-in to the season's close across Europe.

We've already had a little look at the players firing in the goals this season, but now it's time to cast our eyes over the most selfless footballers around - the assisters.

The kind of chaps who'll always hold the door for you. The bastions of altruism who will, without question, allow you the last calamari ring in a sharer platter if there's an odd number. They'll take those misfitting jeans you ordered back to the post office to return without question, and they'll probably even give you their Netflix password if you ask awfully nicely.

Right then, here's our rundown of the top ten assist makers across Europe's big five leagues this season...

10. Thorgan Hazard - Borussia Mönchengladbach (9)

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

He's the Casey to Ben Affleck; the Jeb to George Bush; the Solange to Beyonce. Yes, it's Eden Hazard's wee brother Thorgan.

The Borussia Mönchengladbach man may get overlooked while his brother Eden laps up the media hype, but he's having an excellent time of it in the Bundesliga at the moment, setting up nine goals in 25 games for his side this season.





In particular, the performance that saw him make two assists and scoring a goal against Mainz last October was a real treat.

9. Julian Brandt - Bayer Leverkusen (9)

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt could well be the man to transform the German national side's fortunes, and brings real flair to the wing for both club and country.

The fair-haired young rascal has also set up nine in 25, but he's done it a little quicker than Hazard, ergo his higher spot on the list.

The 22-year-old also had quite the afternoon against Mainz earlier in the season, making two assists and bagging a couple of goals to boot.

8. Leroy Sané - Manchester City (9)

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Astonishingly left out of Germany's World Cup 2018 squad (we all know how that ended!), Manchester City's Leroy Sané has looked like a man with a real point to prove this season.





As City remain embroiled in an enthralling Premier League title race with Liverpool, the rapid winger has been in delightful form, and has also made nine assists in (yes, you guessed it!) 25 games. Again, he was a bit quicker than Brandt.





The standout performance? A brace of assists in a 3-1 win over Everton was a rather excellent display.

7. Téji Savanier - Nimes (9)

SYLVAIN THOMAS/GettyImages

Ohhhh, now this is an intriguing entry!





You'd be forgiven for not being too familiar with Nimes's Téji Savanier, but he's been an assist machine for the Ligue 1 minnows this season, making nine in 23 games.





Upon the careful study of terribly soundtracked YouTube compilations - that are inexplicably packed with comments of people clamouring to know the source of the cringe-inducing beats - the Frenchman has a fine eye for a through ball and hits a mean set-piece to boot.





Alongside his assists exploits, he also lobbed the Dijon goalie from almost the halfway line, which must've really got up their nose!

6. Ryan Fraser - Bournemouth (10)

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The Scottish Xherdan Shaqiri, or Ryan Fraser as some insist on calling him, has delighted the Bournemouth faithful with his potent pace and trickery this season, with his low centre of gravity continuing to beguile opposition defenders across the Premier League.

He's notched up a meaty ten assists for the Cherries, including a two in one game during his side's 3-0 shellacking of relegation doomed Fulham.

5. Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich (10)

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Versatile footballers are very much de rigueur at the moment, and Bayern Munich's flexible full-back extraordinaire is one of the best out there.





Capable of playing either on the right of a back four or in central midfield, Joshua Kimmich has been pivotal to his side's recovery from a poor start to the season, and has made ten assists in 26 matches.





His lovely assist double against VfB Stuttgart earlier in the season was a particularly pleasing performance.

4. Ángel di María - Paris Saint-Germain (10)

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

Paris Saint-Germain are swiftly becoming to Ligue 1 what Celtic have been to the Scottish Premiership for a long while now, as they continue to ruthlessly dominate the French top tier.

Argentina international Ángel di María has had a splendid season at the Parc des Princes, and has supplied his teammates with ten assists in 25 appearances.

Best performance? He'll be hard-pushed to beat that fine assist and two goals against Marseille last weekend, to be honest.

3. Eden Hazard - Chelsea (11)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Well would you look at that! Big bro Eden steals the limelight from his younger sibling by scooping up a place on the (temporary) podium.

Sure, the Blues man is almost certainly going to jump ship for Real Madrid in the summer, but to give him full credit, he's not stopped fighting for Chelsea this season, and has made 11 assists in 29 games.

Pick of the bunch? That sumptuous little through ball for Álvaro Morata against Southampton last October, I would say.

2. Lionel Messi - Barcelona (12)

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Ah, Lionel Messi, we thought you might be making an appearance some time soon.

The Barcelona legend has been simply relentless again this year, and alongside his 29 (!) La Liga goals, he's also chipped in with a handsome 12 assists. Sensational numbers!

He's had some extraordinary appearances with a bunch of hat-tricks, and he managed to score three goals and make two assists in a 5-0 destruction of Levante back in December.

1. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund (12)

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Get in there! What a lovely treat this is. Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho tops the pile with 12. Yes, that's level with Lionel, the England ace bagged his dozen a whole 349 minutes quicker than Barça's big boy.

Due to his stellar form, Sancho is likely to be subject to a bidding war this summer, and is likely to attract a transfer fee well in excess of the paltry £8m paid to sign him from Manchester City.

He's top of the pile for now, but that could all change in the coming weeks, so be sure to check in for the final standings when the 2018/19 campaign draws to a close across Europe...