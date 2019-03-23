Valencia and Monaco Lead the Race to Sign AC Milan Loanee Andre Silva This Summer

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Monaco and Valencia are leading the race to sign AC Milan loanee Andre Silva this summer, according to reports.

Silva joined Milan in the summer of 2017 but after an underwhelming season in which he only managed to score two goals in Serie A, the Portuguese striker was subsequently sent out on loan to Sevilla at the start of the 2018/19 season. 

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

After a blistering start which saw him score seven goals in seven La Liga appearances, the 23-year-old has only managed to find the back of the net twice since the start of October.

As a result, Sevilla are said to be unwilling to activate Silva's €39m release clause and, according to Calciomercato, he looks set to temporarily return to Milan this summer.

Sevilla's recently appointed sporting director Monchi could look to negotiate a discounted transfer fee but, if the two sides cannot come to an agreement, Milan could look to sell Silva to one of Valencia or Monaco.


Both sides have expressed an interest in signing Silva and are looking to overhaul their respective squads during the January transfer window. Silva has previously discussed his future in February, insisting that he is keen on a return to the Milan setup.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

"I want to do well in Sevilla and wait," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport, as per AS.

"If I had to choose, I'd play in the best team in the world, but I want to play and if I have to choose between Sevilla and AC Milan without playing any games, my choice is pretty simple. I am between two different situations. I am here but I am a player of AC Milan too."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message