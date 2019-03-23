Valencia and Monaco Lead the Race to Sign AC Milan Loanee Andre Silva This Summer

Monaco and Valencia are leading the race to sign AC Milan loanee Andre Silva this summer, according to reports.

Silva joined Milan in the summer of 2017 but after an underwhelming season in which he only managed to score two goals in Serie A, the Portuguese striker was subsequently sent out on loan to Sevilla at the start of the 2018/19 season.

After a blistering start which saw him score seven goals in seven La Liga appearances, the 23-year-old has only managed to find the back of the net twice since the start of October.

As a result, Sevilla are said to be unwilling to activate Silva's €39m release clause and, according to Calciomercato, he looks set to temporarily return to Milan this summer.

Sevilla's recently appointed sporting director Monchi could look to negotiate a discounted transfer fee but, if the two sides cannot come to an agreement, Milan could look to sell Silva to one of Valencia or Monaco.





Both sides have expressed an interest in signing Silva and are looking to overhaul their respective squads during the January transfer window. Silva has previously discussed his future in February, insisting that he is keen on a return to the Milan setup.

"I want to do well in Sevilla and wait," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport, as per AS.

"If I had to choose, I'd play in the best team in the world, but I want to play and if I have to choose between Sevilla and AC Milan without playing any games, my choice is pretty simple. I am between two different situations. I am here but I am a player of AC Milan too."