6 England Players Who Are Likely to Fall by the Wayside During Gareth Southgate's Youthful Revamp

England fans are infamous for getting a little too ahead of themselves, but there is no denying the fact that the future is looking bright for the Three Lions.

Five players under the age of 23 featured in the 5-0 demolition job against the Czech Republic, exemplifying just how good Gareth Southgate's side could become if everything falls into place.

However, in order for England to continue developing their crop of young talents, compromises will have to be made and a number of senior players may find themselves on the chopping block over the coming seasons.

Here's a look at six England players who are likely to fall by the wayside during Southgate's youthful revamp.

Jordan Henderson

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Jordan Henderson has been an ever-present in the England setup during the tenure's of Roy Hodgson and Southgate, but the Sunderland-born midfielder cuts a divisive figure for the Three Lions - just as he does for Liverpool.

Youngsters Harry Winks and Lewis Cook are showing some signs of promise and would offer much more mobility as ball carrying central midfielders, especially if Southgate persists with the so-far successful 4-3-3 formation.

Eric Dier

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Eric Dier's versatility has always counted in his favour at international level. A perfect squad player, he's capable of playing in defensive midfield or, when required, he can slot back into central defence.

However, West Ham starlet Declan Rice already does both of these jobs much better than Dier, despite being five years younger. Southgate is unlikely to start both players in a midfield three, so Rice is almost certain to overtake Dier in the pecking order.

Keiran Trippier

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Keiran Trippier was one of the biggest surprises of the 2018 World Cup, flourishing down the right-flank as a marauding wing-back, taking full advantage of Southgate's decision to field Kyle Walker on the right side of a back three.

Ever since that tournament, Trippier's form has been cause for concern and his defensive frailties have been exposed more than once for Tottenham. Youngsters Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are more than capable of stepping up to the plate in future tournaments.

Danny Rose

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Danny Rose has only managed to make 25 senior appearances for England and was forced to play second fiddle to Ashley Young during the World Cup, which came as a surprise to many.

After the sudden rise of Ben Chilwell and the recent resurgence of Luke Shaw, the Tottenham full-back is going to find it increasingly difficult to break his way back into the England squad, let alone the starting XI. And, at 28-years-old, he may have already surpassed his peak.

Danny Welbeck

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/GettyImages

Danny Welbeck hasn't started too many matches under Southgate, but the Arsenal forward was frequently called up to the Three Lions' squad in the run up to the World Cup and even got some game time in Russia, coming off the bench to face Belgium in the group stages.

His season-ending ankle injury will have hurt his chances of making a return to the England setup and with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi all looking like more viable wide options - not to mention Tammy Abraham as a future backup striker to Harry Kane - Welbeck may never feature for England again.

6. Fabian Delph



Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Fabian Delph has massively stepped up his game in recent seasons, earning a place in England's World Cup squad as a result.

However, his form has taken a dip and his progress has been stunted after he's been forced to fill in at left-back again this season following Benjamin Mendy's reoccurring knee injury. Phil Foden and James Maddison are banging on the door for senior appearances, so Delph may have to accept that his brief run in the England setup has come to an end.