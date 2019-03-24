Arsenal Consider Move for Argentinian Centre-Back Walter Kannemann to Bolster Ageing Defence

Arsenal are reportedly following the progress of Argentinian centre-back Walter Kannemann after a string of successful club appearances for Gremio has led to a national team call-up in recent months.

Unai Emery wants to add another defender to the mix despite just signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos last summer for a reported £17.6m. There have been growing concerns in north London over a lack of depth at the centre-back position with Shkodran Mustafi being criticised of late for his recent performances and Laurent Koscielny turning 34-years-old in September.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Known as 'the Viking', Kannemann is a tough-tackling, naturally left-sided centre-back who understands his position on the pitch and can react at a moment's notice. The 28-year-old is good in the air and also provides a bit of pace when needed. First reported by the Daily Mail, Kannemann has a release clause of around £10.2m and Arsenal see the 28-year-old as a perfect candidate to bring in without having to break the bank.





The Gunners aren't the only club tracking the Argentine's recent form with several clubs in South America, England, and Spain all keeping an eye on the 28-year-old. It is believed that Independiente, Flamengo and Boca Juniors have all inquired about Kannemann, but would struggle to meet the players' valuation. Atletico are particularly attracted to the defender as Diego Simeone previously coached him during his time at San Lorenzo in Argentina.





Arsenal are also one of the contenders to sign fellow Argentine defender Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax in the summer and if the Gunners can secure both signings they will add depth to their ageing defence for a relatively good bargain.

Amilcar Orfali/GettyImages

The Gunners continue their fight for a Champions League spot as they take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on the first day of April following the current international break.