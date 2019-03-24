Ben Chilwell Reveals That Triumphs for England Have Been the Highlights of His Career

March 24, 2019

Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell has admitted that he has enjoyed the best moments of his career so far playing for England.

The left back has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at the King Power Stadium, having cemented his place as the Foxes' first choice on the left hand side of defence under Claude Puel and has continued his fine form under Brendan Rodgers.

Chilwell's rapid rise has also seen him break through the ranks for his national side, having made his senior debut last year, and Gareth Southgate's recent team selections indicate that the Leicester star is also top of the pecking order for the Three Lions.

The 22-year-old told the FA's official website: "It's fair to say, I've had some of the best moments of my career with England.

"It's been a wicked few months, after making my debut on my home ground against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium, that was the highlight of my career.

"You normally think that nothing can top your debut, but then the game away in Spain [which England won 3-2] topped that. It was such a massive result, against one of the best teams in the world with some of the best players in a great stadium.

"And then Croatia at home the following month topped that again. Being 1-0 down, to then show the character to come back and win 2-1 against one of the best teams in the world, in a game that meant something, that was definitely the best moment for me in an England shirt, especially as I was on the free-kick from which 'H' [Harry Kane] scored the winner.

"The celebrations, especially with it being at Wembley, everything around it made for one of the best moments in an England shirt and in my career.

"It was a question that was asked after the World Cup: can we beat the big teams? We needed to start winning these games that mean something so to be beating these big teams such as Spain and Croatia, it was a very good few months for the team and for me personally."

Chilwell is back in the mix with the Three Lions once again, having played the full 90 minutes as England opened their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with an emphatic 5-0 victory over the Czech Republic at Wembley, but the defender has insisted that England are not getting carried away.

Southgate's side will also return to action in the Nations League in the summer, with a semi final date set against the Netherlands. However, Chilwell added: "We're not looking at the Nations League, as we have some important qualifiers first and we want to win both to give us a good start in the qualifying campaign.

"Euro 2020 will be amazing if we can qualify. We spoke about it at the start of the week and it will be as close to a home tournament we could get, without it being a home tournament.

"There's potential to play a few games at Wembley and I think that would be the highlight of everyone's career, reaching the Euro Final at Wembley.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"But there's a lot of steps that we need to take in order to get there, which we're hoping we can make this week."

