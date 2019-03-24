Blow for Tottenham as Serge Aurier Suffers Hamstring Injury on International Duty

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a blow ahead of their titanic clash with Liverpool after Serge Aurier exited Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations win against Rwanda on Saturday with a suspected hamstring injury.

Aurier has struggled with form and fitness this campaign, making just eight Premier League appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The 26-year old started both legs of Tottenham's triumphant Champions League round of 16 encounter with Borussia Dortmund but has played just twice in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

Now it appears that the right-back will face another spell on the sidelines after being forced off after 30 minutes of his country's 3-0 victory, according to Football.London.

🇨🇮 @Serge_aurier played 30 minutes for Ivory Coast in their 3-0 victory over Rwanda in today's #AFCON2019 qualifier. 👏#COYS pic.twitter.com/ekdbqpKB4Z — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 23, 2019

The severity of Aurier's injury is not yet known, but any hamstring strain would likely cause the defender to miss Tottenham's upcoming match at Anfield.

Injuries to Aurier and Eric Dier during the international break will continue to test the depth of an already slender squad as Spurs fight on multiple fronts during the latter stages of the season.

Fortunately for Pochettino, Kieran Trippier has recovered from a muscle strain and should be fit to start when the Premier League reconvenes.

With seven matches remaining in the Premier League season Spurs find themselves in third place, just three points clear of fifth place Manchester United.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Tottenham's challenging end to the season sees them head to league-leading Liverpool, before facing Manchester City thrice in two weeks, once in the Premier League as well as two legs of a daunting Champions League quarter-final.