Danny Murphy Praises Jordan Henderson After Impressive Display for Three Lions

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has been praised by former Reds player Danny Murphy following England's outstanding victory against the Czech Republic on Friday night.

Murphy, who played for Liverpool between 1999 and 2004, was impressed by Henderson's performance during England's first Euro 2020 qualifier.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Writing in his column for Mail on Sunday, Murphy said: "People have doubted Henderson but I thought he had a great World Cup and is our most reliable midfield player. He’s as fit as they come, rarely gives the ball away and is starting to move the ball quicker and be more productive.

"Henderson is becoming more verbal and demands from others what he puts in himself, but his greatest quality is that he gives everything and players coming into the squad will see that and respond.

In spite of a host of midfielders at Gareth Southgate's disposal, Murphy reckons Henderson's name should be first on the team sheet.

Southgate on Jordan Henderson, who is set to win his 50th #ThreeLions cap tomorrow: "He’s such an important player for us. Everybody values his winning mentality." pic.twitter.com/kcPbKPGTRo — England (@England) March 24, 2019

"If England play one holder, I’d pick Henderson over Dier — and I’m a fan of Harry Winks as well — but it looks as if Henderson has the confidence to hit more ambitious passes, because he’s always had the capability.

"He has become more confident in his own skin and, if he wins his 50th cap on Monday, it will be well deserved."

Murphy has also been impressed with Henderson's leadership skills on the pitch, setting an example to England's younger players.

Jordan Henderson best player on the pitch by a country mile — Brad Hayes (@BradHayes28) March 22, 2019

"What also caught my eye were the likes of Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling leading by example," he added.

"Henderson is 28, Kane and Sterling are younger at 25 and 24, but are already role models to the Sancho generation."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Henderson has had an injury hit season with Liverpool this campaign, only featuring in 25 league games. However, he'll be hoping his performances on the field for England will warrant him a starting place in both Premier League and Champions League matches for the rest of the season.