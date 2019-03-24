DeAndre Yedlin 'Not Surprised' by Miguel Almiron's 'Excellent' Start to Life at Newcastle

DeAndre Yedlin has claimed that he is 'not surprised' by Newcastle teammate Miguel Almiron's immediate Premier League success and hopes that the Paraguayan's form can help elevate the reputation of Major League Soccer.

Eyebrows were raised when Newcastle splashed a club record £21m to sign Almiron from Atlanta United in January, with critics citing the midfielder's lack of European pedigree as reasoning for his potential demise.

However, the 25-year old has taken the Premier League by storm, appearing in six of seven matches since his debut against Wolves, whilst becoming an instant St James' Park hero in the process.

Yedlin, himself an import from MLS club Seattle Sounders, is not shocked to see the midfielder's fine form, championing both Almiron and the MLS in an interview with Chronicle Live.

Yedlin said: "I knew the type of player he was before and it really doesn't surprise me. The performances he has put in have been excellent.

"He's a great player, he's fast, quick and creative. He is exactly the type of player we need now.

"Coming from MLS I know what he is like and I was very excited on the day we signed him. I knew what we'd be getting.

"He is the type of player I'd rather have on my side rather than defending against. He is a tough player to play against because he's so quick with the ball. He is quite creative and makes some very good runs.

"The other good thing is that he's linking up so well with Rondon and Ayoze Perez. Credit to those three they are doing very well."

Speaking of the MLS, Yedlin continued: "I wouldn't say that MLS is level with the Premier League right now by any means.

"It definitely shows that it's growing and it shows the talent that is coming out of there now.

"It is great for MLS though. I came over here from Seattle and he's come over now from Atlanta. It's just good recognition for MLS if that keeps going."





Almiron played all 90 minutes of Paraguay's 1-0 friendly defeat to Chile on Saturday, while Yedlin appeared for the final 22 minutes of the United States' 1-0 victory against Ecuador on Friday.

Both Almiron and Yedlin will be heavily relied upon in the closing stages of the season as Newcastle, who currently find themselves seven points clear of the relegation zone, look to secure Premier League safety with seven matches left to play.