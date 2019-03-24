Eric Bailly Substituted for Ivory Coast After Man Utd Defender Suffers Nasty Head Injury

By 90Min
March 24, 2019

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was forced off the pitch during Ivory Coast's 3-0 win over Rwanda after suffering a nasty head injury.

After netting the team's second goal, the 24-year-old was involved in a scary clash of heads towards the end of the match, prompting terrified responses from his teammates who ran to check whether Bailly had swallowed his tongue. 

However, Ivory Coast's official social media team posted on Instagram that Bailly, who made it back to his feet before being substituted as a precaution, was fine and his injury was "nothing serious".

The Ivorian has struggled for game time this season under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He has made just 17 appearances in all competitions and has often found himself completely out of United's matchday squad.

Solskjaer has favoured the pairing of Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling, both of whom have enjoyed a stunning run of form in recent months. As a result, Bailly has been forced to battle with Phil Jones for a place on the bench.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Despite having four options in defence, United have been heavily linked with a move for another top centre-back, with the likes of Inter's Milan Skriniar and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly regularly linked with blockbuster transfers to Old Trafford.

The rumours have furthered speculation that Bailly could leave the club in the near future in search of regular game time. The 24-year-old was once touted as one of the world's hottest young prospects, but his career seems to have stalled since moving to United in 2016.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a summer move for Bailly. Mauricio Pochettino could be on the lookout for a new centre-back if Toby Alderweireld leaves the club, with the Belgian also linked with a move to join up with the Red Devils.

