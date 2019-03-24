John McDermott Eager to Start Life at 'Unbelievable' New Tottenham Stadium

March 24, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur head of coaching and development, John McDermot, has made no attempt to quash the growing excitement around Spurs' 'unbelievable' new stadium, as his U18s side prepare to play Southampton at the new ground on Sunday.

Spurs are hoping to finally debut at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on 3 April, but must first successfully navigate two test events.

The first event pits the Spurs U18 side against Southampton on 24 March, while a Tottenham legends team will face off against Inter Legends on 31 March.

McDermott, who will take charge of the U18s along with Ryan Mason, has continued to build excited anticipation for the stadium unveiling, telling Tottenham's official website, as quoted by the Evening Standard: "We trained this morning and now the boys have come down to see the bowl and pitch.

"To come here and see this now, it's unbelievable. The colours, the space, the feel.

"It's going to be absolutely brilliant for these young players to be able to come here to see this and have the honour and privilege of being the first players to play here. It's indescribable really."

"It's a fantastic opportunity for some of the boys to play on the biggest stage of their lives.

"Obviously there are other things as well around making sure everything functions and works here, and that the operations goes well, but for us, the in-depth concentration is around playing well against Southampton.

"I just can't wait!"

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Tottenham's new stadium was originally scheduled to open for the start of the current campaign, but delays have forced the club to remain at Wembley for the bulk of the season. The new 62,000 capacity ground will be the largest club stadium in London and the third largest in the Premier League.

Spurs will be hoping to begin life in their new home with a crucial victory against Crystal Palace as they look to consolidate their position in the top four with seven matches left to play.

