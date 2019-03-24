Liverpool 1-5 Arsenal: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Gunners Go Top in Dominant Display

LIVERPOOL
Key Talking Point
Full time at Prenton Park. pic.twitter.com/TXNGdTJqSN— Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) March 24, 2019
It was frankly an uninspiring performance from Vicky Jepson's side, as they struggled to create any chances, scoring their only goal from the penalty spot. It was Liverpool's third straight defeat in all competitions, as they had yet another afternoon to forget.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Preuss (5); Purfield (6), Rodgers (5), Bradley-Auckland (6), Robe (6); Daniels (6), Murray (5), Coombs (6); Sweetman-Kirk (6*), Babajide (5), Linnett (5).
Substitutes: Blanchard (N/A).
Pinpoint from @_CSK9 🎯@LiverpoolFCW get one back#FAWSL pic.twitter.com/Az89uAPMqk— The FA Women's Super League (@FAWSL) March 24, 2019
STAR PLAYER - There were very few positives to take from their defeat, though Courtney Sweetman-Kirk's goal was Liverpool's only cause for celebration. It was a small confidence boost for the English forward, who scored her 11th goal of the season.
ARSENAL
Key Talking Point
Back on top of the @FAWSL table 😉#WeAreTheArsenal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VCVWXH4dK6— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 24, 2019
Arsenal were completely dominant at Prenton Park, and gave their hosts absolutely no chance. Knowing that a win would take them one point clear at the top of the table, the Gunners produced a ruthless performance and scored five goals in a dominant outing.
Montemurro will be delighted with his side, who proved themselves in style and showed their determination to win the league this season. With another four games in hand and sitting one point clear at the top, it is truly Arsenal's title to lose.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Peyraud-Magnin (6); Veje (6), Quinn (7), Williamson (6), Evans (6); Van de Donk (6), Bloodworth (8), Little (8); Mead (9*), Miedema (7), McCabe (7).
Substitutes: Carter (6), Samuelson (74'), Schnaderbeck (N/A).
WHAT A FINISH @BMeado9 😱#LFC 0-3 #AWFC (65) | @FAWSL ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/49BUCG0Iq3— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 24, 2019
STAR PLAYER - There were so many outstanding performers for Arsenal, but Beth Mead stood out. Her two goals were crucial in the Gunners' victory, and she was excellent in attack all game long in another brilliant performance.