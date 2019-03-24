Liverpool Youngster Herbie Kane Sees Promising Season Threatened by Groin Injury

Liverpool youngster Herbie Kane, on loan at Doncaster Rovers, could miss the rest of the season as a groin injury threatens to derail the midfielder's promising League One campaign.

The 20-year old returned from his loan spell to sign a new contract with the Reds in December, before heading back to Doncaster for the remainder of the season.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Kane has flourished with regular first-team football, scoring seven goals and adding nine assists for the League One side.

However, the breakthrough campaign has been hampered by nagging groin troubles, and manager Grant McCann announced that the midfielder will be out for a further six weeks after Rovers' 4-0 defeat to Luton Town on Saturday.

Season over then. We have no quality to cover our best two players — Rob Smith (@SmithRob7) March 23, 2019

According to the Doncaster Free Press, McCann said: “Herbie will be out for about six weeks.

“Herbie has done a different part of his groin. He’s got a 10cm tear in his groin."

🔴 #DRFC have now won none of their last 6 games (D3 L3).



🎯 On loan #LFC midfielder, Herbie Kane, has 4 goals and 6 assists this season from midfield!



🔥 #Barnsley have lost just 1 of their last 18 (W11 D6), with the only loss coming to #EPL side Burnley!#EFL #COYR #IRWT pic.twitter.com/NZcz9sHzSj — Corteo Sport (@CorteoSport) March 15, 2019

Kane's injury comes at the worst possible moment for Doncaster as the club chase a promotion playoff spot, currently finding themselves just one point behind sixth-place Peterborough with a game in hand.





The Liverpool loanee could still return to play a triumphant role this season, as the six-week timetable places the midfielder on track to return after the 4 May conclusion of the regular League One season, with Doncaster aiming to play deep into May in the playoffs for a Championship berth.