Man City to Demand Public Apology From Bayern President After Controversial Transfer Dig

Manchester City are set to demand a public apology from Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness after the 67-year-old's controversial comment about the Citizens' transfer dealings.

Hoeness recently suggested that Pep Guardiola prepares a video presentation of any potential new signing and takes it to club owner Sheikh Mansour, who decides to finance the deal and recovers the money by raising oil prices in the United Arab Emirates.

AFP/GettyImages

News of City's reaction to Hoeness' comments comes from The Mirror, who claim that the Citizens are prepared to take legal action if they do not receive a public apology from the Bayern president.

A City source is quoted as saying: “It was the remark of a smug, arrogant egotist. We are also concerned that there may be a racist element to what Hoeness has claimed.”

In recent years, City have faced criticism for their level of spending in the transfer market. The likes of Riyad Mahrez, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy have all arrived for high fees, transforming Guardiola's side into one of Europe's elite.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Hoeness' allegations are said to have seriously offended City, who feel that he has taken an unnecessary swipe at the way in which they conduct business.





The Bayern president is no stranger to controversy, having been jailed for tax evasion in 2014. He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after failing to pay €28.5m in tax, but served just 18 months before being released in February 2016.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He quickly decided to run for the presidency of Bayern, and won the election with ease as there were no other candidates. Hoeness arrived at the club shortly after Guardiola's three-year tenure at the Allianz Arena had come to an end, and he has remained in the role ever since.





It is thought that UEFA may look to involve themselves in the situation as they seek to avoid a public bust-up between two of Europe's biggest clubs.