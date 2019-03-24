Manchester United are set to launch a £250m raid to land Portuguese trio Joao Felix, Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is apparently lining up potential transfer targets in the increasing likelihood that he could be named permanent United boss in the summer, having inspired a dramatic turnaround in fortunes at Old Trafford this term.

The former United forward is apparently keen on recruiting top young talent from around the continent to reinforce his squad ahead of next season and, according to the Mirror, Benfica duo Felix and Dias lead the Red Devils' shopping list, alongside Sporting CP star Fernandes.

However, with each player valued at a premium by their respective clubs, any combined deal to sign all three could cost a sum in the region of £250m. Felix, 19, has a £105m release clause in his Benfica deal, whilst Dias, 21, is valued at £50m by the same club and it could cost up to £95m to prise Fernandes, 24, from Sporting CP.

United are not alone in tracking the talented trio, with multiple European giants including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Premier League rivals Manchester City also said to be in the mix.

It is unlikely that United would look to complete moves for all three players, but each are said to be among the options under consideration from Solskjaer as he prepares to make his first major moves in the transfer market as United boss - albeit he is yet to be appointed permanently.

It is said that Solskjaer has already handed his list of transfer targets to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward ahead of United's bid to return among the top sides in the Premier League - and in Europe - next season.