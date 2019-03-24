Per Mertesacker Drops Hint About Potential Loan Network Between Gunners and Werder Bremen

By 90Min
March 24, 2019

Arsenal academy chief Per Mertesacker has hinted at the Gunners potentially striking up a loan-network deal with Werder Bremen to help the development of young players coming through the youth systems at each club. 

The 34-year-old former centre-back played for seven years at the Emirates Stadium after completing a late summer transfer in 2011 from Bremen, where he spent five seasons. 

Mertesacker hung up his boots at the end of last season and transitioned into the coaching staff for the Gunners academy. The former German international is charged with overseeing the development of young talent coming through the ranks and making sure they are ready to play with the first team. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mertesacker flew back to his former club Werder Bremen to begin talks with technical director Thomas Schaaf about a potential collaboration between the sides going forward. Speaking to German outlet Bild, Mertesacker claimed: "Werder Bremen has a very good youth work and with Thomas Schaaf (as technical director responsible for the training concept in NLZ) someone who brings in new structures. I talked to him and thought about what we can do together as far as players are concerned."


When asked if the clubs working together might involve loan deals for promising players, Mertesacker could only grin and say: "Let's see what happens. That was just an exchange of ideas."


It was recently revealed the Gunners' academy coach tried everything he could think of to keep Yassin Fortune at Arsenal despite the 20-year-old deciding to leave for FC Sion at the end of last season.

A deal between Arsenal and Bremen could keep promising young players such as Fortune at the club by giving them first-team minutes in the Bundesliga and pushing their development at a high level in German football. 


Arsenal will be back in action after the international break when they take on Newcastle on the first day of April as they continue their fight for a Champions League spot in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message