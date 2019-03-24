Napoli Poised to Sell Allan to Paris Saint-Germain in Order to Keep Kalidou Koulibaly at Club

Napoli are willing to sell midfielder Allan to Paris Saint-Germain this summer in order keep Kalidou Koulibaly at the club.

The 27-year-old defender has been the subject of intense interest from the likes of Manchester United and Juventus in recent times, with the Red Devils seeing a €90m bid rejected for the Senegalese international in January.

According to Italian newspaper Il Mattino (via football-italia) however, the Naples-based club may have found a way to keep Koulibaly at the Stadio San Paolo, by selling midfielder Allan instead.

The Brazilian, who is valued at €75m, is the subject of interest from French giants PSG, with the article claiming that the 28-year-old is keen on a move to France's capital, meaning that the departure of another key player such as Koulibaly during the same window would be unlikely.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The central defender had been linked with Bayern Munich in the same article, with the German side willing to spend €110m on Koulibaly, while United are ready to offer as much as €150m, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calciomercato, but both those offers could now be rejected should Napoli go through with the sale of Allan.

Both Koulibaly and Allan, who are currently on international duty for Senegal and Brazil respectively, have been key figures for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, with the defender playing in 26 of the club's 28 Serie A games.

Allan meanwhile has averaged 3.6 tackles in his 25 Serie A games this season to help the club to second in the table, as well as reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.