How to watch the Netherlands vs. Germany in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday, March 24.
The Netherlands will host Germany on Sunday at Johan Cruyff ArenA in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match.
The Dutch beat Belarus 4–0 in a thrilling victory on Thursday in their opening Group C Euro 2020 qualifier. Memphis Depay scored two goals, and Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk added the others to cement the win.
Germany played Serbia in a friendly on Wednesday to tune up for the match vs. the Netherlands but had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Wolfsburg.
The two sides were grouped together in UEFA Nations League play as well, with the Netherlands' furious comeback in a 2-2 draw in the group finale securing its place in the final four while also sending Germany tumbling down to League B.
Here's how to watch Sunday's match:
Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: UniMas, Univision Deportes
Live Stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+. You can also stream it on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or _anytime, anywhere here.