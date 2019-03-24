Netherlands vs. Germany Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Euro 2020 Qualifying

How to watch the Netherlands vs. Germany in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday, March 24.

By Jenna West
March 24, 2019

The Netherlands will host Germany on Sunday at Johan Cruyff ArenA in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match.

The Dutch beat Belarus 4–0 in a thrilling victory on Thursday in their opening Group C Euro 2020 qualifier. Memphis Depay scored two goals, and Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk added the others to cement the win.

Germany played Serbia in a friendly on Wednesday to tune up for the match vs. the Netherlands but had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Wolfsburg.

The two sides were grouped together in UEFA Nations League play as well, with the Netherlands' furious comeback in a 2-2 draw in the group finale securing its place in the final four while also sending Germany tumbling down to League B.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+You can also stream it on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or _anytime, anywhere here.

