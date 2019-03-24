Netherlands vs. Germany Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Euro 2020 Qualifier

How to watch Netherlands vs. Germany in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday, March 24.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
March 24, 2019

A new-look Germany faces a confident, resurgent Netherlands squad in what should be an entertaining Euro 2020 qualifier. 

After tying 1-1 against Serbia in a disappointing friendly on Wednesday, Joachim Low's new squad looks for a better performance as it kicks off its qualifying campaign for next year's European Championship. This is a big test for the visitors, especially as it features many players with little international experience - 10 players have five or fewer caps for their country.    

Ronald Koeman's side, meanwhile, already defeated Germany in the Nations League, but he knows too well this is a different challenge with much more at stake. After beating Belarus 4-0 on Thursday, his side, featuring center back powerhouses Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt, will look for another win on home soil. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via WatchESPN.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

