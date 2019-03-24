A new-look Germany faces a confident, resurgent Netherlands squad in what should be an entertaining Euro 2020 qualifier.

After tying 1-1 against Serbia in a disappointing friendly on Wednesday, Joachim Low's new squad looks for a better performance as it kicks off its qualifying campaign for next year's European Championship. This is a big test for the visitors, especially as it features many players with little international experience - 10 players have five or fewer caps for their country.

Ronald Koeman's side, meanwhile, already defeated Germany in the Nations League, but he knows too well this is a different challenge with much more at stake. After beating Belarus 4-0 on Thursday, his side, featuring center back powerhouses Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt, will look for another win on home soil.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via WatchESPN.

