Newcastle United Set to Offer Rolando Aarons to Sheffield Wednesday on a Permanent Deal

Newcastle United are reportedly willing to let Rolando Aarons sign a permanent deal with Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season.

Aarons made the switch to Hillsborough on loan from the Magpies during the January transfer window, after Rafa Benitez deemed the 23-year-old surplus to requirements, choosing not to register him as a Premier League player for the 2018/19 campaign.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Steve Bruce snapped up the former England Under-20 international, and reports from the Chronicle suggest Wednesday are to be offered the chance to sign the winger on a permanent basis when his loan spell expires.

The Sheffield Wednesday loanee endured a difficult couple of years on Tyneside and most recently struggled during a short stint in the Czech Republic whilst playing for Slovan Liberec.

This has not stopped Bruce from showing his faith in Aarons, and publicly praised him earlier in the month following his side's win against Bolton Wanderers.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Speaking to BBC Sheffield and quoted by the Chronicle, Bruce said: "His career seemed to have fallen off the cliff a little bit, so you blow him a little bit of confidence, put an arm around his shoulder and remind him what a good player he was - which I remember when he first burst onto the scene."





He added: "I’m delighted because he’s given us something we haven’t got - he’s got a little trick, he’s quick, and he’s energetic and young and I’m delighted for him because he’s a really, really good kid."

Sheffield Wednesday look to make a late run for a play-off spot and if an in form Aaron's can continue to impress the manager, a deal could be on the cards should Newcastle make contact this summer.