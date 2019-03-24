Olivier Giroud Admits Lyon Move Is a 'Possibility' Amid Uncertain Chelsea Future

Olivier Giroud has opened the door to a potential return to France amid his lack of regular playing time at Chelsea.

The striker has started just six Premier League games and scored once under Maurizio Sarri this term, but remains as first choice striker for France under Didier Deschamps and scored in the 4-1 win over Moldova in a Euro 2020 qualifying match on Friday.

Le podium des meilleurs buteurs de l’Équipe de France 🇫🇷



1- Thierry Henry 51 ⚽️

2- Michel Platini 41 ⚽️

3- Olivier Giroud 34 ⚽️

David Trezeguet 34⚽️@_OlivierGiroud_ #FiersdetreBleus @NzoGraphic pic.twitter.com/1urjyxgpVC — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 22, 2019

The 32-year-old has scored 15 goals in 52 appearances overall since joining Chelsea from London rivals Arsenal in January 2018, but the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain this season has seen the Frenchman fall further out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud is out of contract in west London at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Lyon, and the striker told Telefoot of the rumours: "It's a possibility. But I didn't make any calls. I'm happy in England.

"It's always a pleasure [to be linked] especially since under president [Jean-Michel] Aulas, Lyon is a good club."

Pour leur entrée en matière dans les qualifications de l'Euro 2020, les Bleus se sont imposés (4-1) en Moldavie ! #FiersdetreBleus



⚽ Antoine Griezmann

⚽ Raphaël Varane

⚽ Olivier Giroud

⚽ Kylian Mbappé pic.twitter.com/04q8qEHWA3 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 24, 2019

Giroud's future could be affected by Chelsea's recently-imposed transfer ban, which means that the club are unable to recruit new players in either of the next two transfer windows, and the Blues could therefore seek to tie the Frenchman down to fresh terms.

"Am I afraid of being stuck? No," Giroud added. "We will see what the future holds for me, since for the moment it is true that the club cannot recruit.

France manager Didier Deschamps has revealed that Olivier Giroud wants more game time at Chelsea, after impressing for his national side: https://t.co/edgWYPfnga pic.twitter.com/98nqvJF9a1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 24, 2019

"I'm definitely looking for more playing time. I aspire to find an important role in a team, now we'll see what happens."

Giroud has found himself as something of a second-rate option at Chelsea, having started more regularly for the Blues in the Europa League, scoring nine goals in as many games in the European competition.

Olivier Giroud has scored more goals in his last 150 minutes of football (4) than Gonzalo Higuain has since he signed for Chelsea in January (3). pic.twitter.com/eFSsValpDj — bet365 (@bet365) March 22, 2019

However, the former Montpellier forward continues to star ahead of other illustrious names in the attacking pecking order for his country and has scored 34 goals for France, a record bettered only by Thierry Henry (51) and Michel Platini (41).