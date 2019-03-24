Olivier Giroud Admits Lyon Move Is a 'Possibility' Amid Uncertain Chelsea Future

By 90Min
March 24, 2019

Olivier Giroud has opened the door to a potential return to France amid his lack of regular playing time at Chelsea.

The striker has started just six Premier League games and scored once under Maurizio Sarri this term, but remains as first choice striker for France under Didier Deschamps and scored in the 4-1 win over Moldova in a Euro 2020 qualifying match on Friday.

The 32-year-old has scored 15 goals in 52 appearances overall since joining Chelsea from London rivals Arsenal in January 2018, but the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain this season has seen the Frenchman fall further out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud is out of contract in west London at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Lyon, and the striker told Telefoot of the rumours: "It's a possibility. But I didn't make any calls. I'm happy in England.

"It's always a pleasure [to be linked] especially since under president [Jean-Michel] Aulas, Lyon is a good club."

Giroud's future could be affected by Chelsea's recently-imposed transfer ban, which means that the club are unable to recruit new players in either of the next two transfer windows, and the Blues could therefore seek to tie the Frenchman down to fresh terms.

"Am I afraid of being stuck? No," Giroud added. "We will see what the future holds for me, since for the moment it is true that the club cannot recruit.

"I'm definitely looking for more playing time. I aspire to find an important role in a team, now we'll see what happens."

Giroud has found himself as something of a second-rate option at Chelsea, having started more regularly for the Blues in the Europa League, scoring nine goals in as many games in the European competition.

However, the former Montpellier forward continues to star ahead of other illustrious names in the attacking pecking order for his country and has scored 34 goals for France, a record bettered only by Thierry Henry (51) and Michel Platini (41).

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message