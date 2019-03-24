Raphael Varane Denies Reports He's 'Unhappy' at Real Madrid Amid Speculation Regarding Future

By 90Min
March 24, 2019

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has denied that he is unhappy at the Spanish club amid speculation regarding his immediate future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Recent reports have suggested that the Frenchman is seeking a move away this summer to 'challenge himself again', with the four-time Champions League winner 'informing teammates' of his desire to leave following a poor season for Los Blancos that is likely to end without winning a trophy (save for the Club World Cup).

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The 25-year-old however, who is currently on international duty for France, has looked to quash talk of a move away from the Spanish capital, insisting the aforementioned rumours are 'not true'.

As quoted by The MetroVarane said: "To say that I am not happy at Real Madrid is not true. I'm at Real Madrid. The biggest club in the world. I'm constantly in a state of challenging myself because the requirement here is that of the highest level. I'm focused on my career.

"We had a tough time in the middle of the season where we had to fight. I've given my all in this shirt and I can be proud of that. I cannot control everything that's said [in the media]. Many things aren't right but I can't say I'm unhappy in Madrid. 

"We had a tough season, it's the daily routine for players at the top. I'm discreet and the problem when you're a quiet person is you hear many things but talk little about yourself."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

News of the World Cup winner attempting to mute talk of a move away from Real Madrid is likely to come as a blow for potential suitors, namely Manchester United, who were linked with the central defender as recently as last month

