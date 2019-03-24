Report Reveals 'Alarming' Scale of Supporters' Cocaine Use During England vs Czech Republic

By 90Min
March 24, 2019

A report has revealed that cocaine use was at an 'alarming' level during England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Czech Republic on Friday.

The Three Lions secured an emphatic 5-0 victory at Wembley as they opened their European Championship qualifying campaign, as a Raheem Sterling hat-trick inspired a five-star performance from Gareth Southgate's side.

However, concerns off the pitch have begun to mount regarding the use of cocaine from fans in attendance at the game. The Telegraph reports that traces of the class-A drug were found in around half of toilet cubicles examined by reporters after the game at the national stadium.

That is despite those attending having been warned that they would face 'enhanced' security checks at the venue, and the apparent levels of cocaine use by supporters at the game on Friday have been termed 'alarming'.

There have been subsequent calls for more action to be taken from the authorities to combat the issue.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Police chiefs have been warned of the escalating scale of football hooliganism in recent weeks, with suggestions that the use of cocaine may be fuelling such acts from supporters.

The latest report follows recent high-profile pitch invasions in multiple games around the country, with subsequent arrests having been made in some cases.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was assaulted by a supporter who ran onto the pitch during a derby clash against Birmingham City earlier this month, and the individual was subsequently jailed for 14 weeks.

The Grealish incident was one of the more serious incidents in amongst a series of recent events of a similar nature, in which hooliganism has sparked widespread fears around the country over player safety on the football pitch.

