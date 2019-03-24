Twitter Reacts as Tottenham Officially Unveil Highly Anticipated New Stadium in Test Match

After months of delays, Tottenham are finally closing in on their much-anticipated move to the new 'Tottenham Hotspur Stadium' and unsurprisingly Spurs supporters are getting excited.

Initially scheduled to open for the beginning of the current campaign, Spurs have been forced to play the bulk of the season at Wembley as the finishing touches are made to their new home.

However, with the stadium set to host its first Premier League match after the international break, supporters have been given an inside look at the finished product with a test event pitting the Spurs Under-18 side against the Southampton Under-18s, in front of a crowd of nearly 30,000 supporters.

It's finally here! 😲



The first game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today 🏟#SpursNewStadiumpic.twitter.com/4Yb4Z27fSG — Goal (@goal) March 24, 2019

The fans are coming in now. The place is starting to come to life with the screens on and advertising hoardings. I cannot understate how breathtaking Spurs' new home is. pic.twitter.com/Er6n1TTDlP — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) March 24, 2019

I woke up this morning a la Christmas in the 70’s. So excited to finally get back home & see our new Stadium in all its magnificent glory. #SpursNewStadium #COYS #THFC #TottenhamHotspurStadium 🤩👏☀️ https://t.co/pNUARWPAzW — Mark Smith (@topbanana67) March 24, 2019

While the match itself was secondary to the opening day festivities, the crowd tested out the acoustics of their new home when J’Neil Lloyd Bennett scored the stadium's first ever goal to give Spurs a 1-0 lead.

The 62,000 capacity stadium is the biggest club ground in London and the second biggest in the Premier League, surpassing the Emirates by nearly 2000 seats.

Even Arsenal fans couldn't help but be impressed by the state of the art facilities.

I understand as an Arsenal fan my job is to hate everything Spurs.

But the new stadium is really really nice. — SBG (@ScottyBoyGooner) March 24, 2019

Dare I say this? I may lose my "proper Arsenal fan" status but here goes...



Spurs' new stadium looks amazing. Any Gooner that says otherwise is in denial. Am I jealous? Not at all. We too have a beautiful home... Best 2 stadiums in league are both in North London. Fact. — Mikey Boyd (@mike_boyd88) March 23, 2019

Despite not hosting an official Premier League match some are already claiming that the new stadium is the best in England, Europe, and possibly the world.

"This is the best stadium in this country, and the best I have seen around the world."https://t.co/nHOUJNmBir — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 24, 2019

I never thought I'd see a stadium look half as impressive as the Allianz Areana but Spurs' new ground is stunning! They are the best team in London & now they have the best stadium in London! Fair play too them... #TottenhamHotspurStadium #THFC ⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Elliott Holdsworth (@elliott_h123) March 24, 2019

I am so jealous of Spurs' new stadium. It looks absolutely sensational, possiblly the best stadium in Europe — Jonny Hannaford (@TheOrigJonny) March 24, 2019

Assuming that there are no hitches over the two test events, Spurs will face Crystal Palace in the new stadium on April 3, as Mauricio Pochettino's men look to consolidate their place in the top four with seven matches left to play in the Premier League season