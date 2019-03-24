Twitter Reacts as Tottenham Officially Unveil Highly Anticipated New Stadium in Test Match

By 90Min
March 24, 2019

After months of delays, Tottenham are finally closing in on their much-anticipated move to the new 'Tottenham Hotspur Stadium' and unsurprisingly Spurs supporters are getting excited.

Initially scheduled to open for the beginning of the current campaign, Spurs have been forced to play the bulk of the season at Wembley as the finishing touches are made to their new home.

However, with the stadium set to host its first Premier League match after the international break, supporters have been given an inside look at the finished product with a test event pitting the Spurs Under-18 side against the Southampton Under-18s, in front of a crowd of nearly 30,000 supporters.

While the match itself was secondary to the opening day festivities, the crowd tested out the acoustics of their new home when J’Neil Lloyd Bennett scored the stadium's first ever goal to give Spurs a 1-0 lead.

The 62,000 capacity stadium is the biggest club ground in London and the second biggest in the Premier League, surpassing the Emirates by nearly 2000 seats.

Even Arsenal fans couldn't help but be impressed by the state of the art facilities.

Despite not hosting an official Premier League match some are already claiming that the new stadium is the best in England, Europe, and possibly the world.

Assuming that there are no hitches over the two test events, Spurs will face Crystal Palace in the new stadium on April 3, as Mauricio Pochettino's men look to consolidate their place in the top four with seven matches left to play in the Premier League season

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message