Ander Herrera Admits 'Logical' Man Utd Exit Could Be On the Cards as Contract Talks Continue

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has admitted that he doesn't know if he will still be at Old Trafford next season, with the fan favourite also revealing that his agent is both negotiating a new United contract as well as looking for new clubs should no agreement be reached.

Herrera is out of contract at United in June and reports last week linked the 29-year-old with a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer after an alleged bumper offer from France.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Subsequent rumours later dampened the PSG link, suggesting that United were still confident of retaining the 2016/17 Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year. But Herrera himself has given fans hoping to see him stay cause for concern after revealing he still doesn't know what will happen.

"[Rumours are] logical when you have three months left on your contract and it is the international break. I knew something would come out. I take it with a pinch of salt, I'm focusing on playing football in the remaining month and a half of the season," the player told El Periodico.

"The rest I leave to my agent, both a possible contract renewal with United and talks with another club about my departure," he added.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Herrera has been eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs since entering the final six months of his United deal in January. Rumours about extension talks have been ongoing for several months but are yet to yield a formal announcement.

"I'm not going crazy about what is going to happen over the next four months because I don't know if my stay here is over," Herrera explained.

"I enjoy being at the biggest club in England, the fans love me, they have treated me phenomenally and I owe it to them to listen to what they say, but honestly I don't know what is going to happen.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

"All I see is trying to win against Watford next week. If you deserve things and if you are an honest and hardworking person, things happen."

