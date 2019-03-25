Andrew Surman Suffers Serious Injury in Training to Leave Midfielder's Season 'in Doubt'

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Bournemouth have been dealt a huge injury blow as vice-captain Andrew Surman has sustained a potential season-ending injury in training.

The Cherries have already had to adjust to life without club captain Simon Francis, whose season was ended with a knee injury in December, and now have lost another leadership figure in midfielder Surman with a calf strain.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

This also leaves Eddie Howe short of midfield options, with Lewis Cook and Dan Gosling in the treatment room, and he has admitted this latest injury is a big loss for his side.

"He pulled a calf in training which was a real blow for us because it was an innocuous looking thing that happened," said Howe, speaking to the Daily Echo as quoted by VitalFootball.co.uk.

"He just planted his leg backwards and pulled his calf. The rest of the season could be in doubt for him."

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Surman has featured in 18 Premier League games this season and most have been with the captain's armband following Francis' injury and some solid performances.

With the captain and vice-captain sidelined, this leaves a dilemma for Howe at who will take over captain duties for Bournemouth's last seven games.

Defender Steve Cook is the usual third choice and Charlie Daniels was given the responsibility last time out but the pair haven't been as regular as they once were in the starting team.

But Howe might have some positive news on the horizon regarding Francis, who is passing all the fitness tests whilst with the squad on warm weather training in Dubai during the international period.

This is a glimmer of hope for the Cherries' bleak injury situation at the moment and they will be hoping no more key men are lost to long term injuries during the international break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message